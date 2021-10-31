Credit Suisse Group Lowers CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $158.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.83. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.