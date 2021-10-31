Credit Suisse Group Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.46.

Shares of MSFT opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

