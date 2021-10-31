CryptEx (CRX) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,488.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $16.26 or 0.00026732 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $10,488.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

