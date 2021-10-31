Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 126,544 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 284.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,544 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $2,383,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 355.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after buying an additional 1,269,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRE opened at $56.24 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

