Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 451.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 173,983 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $4,851,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 188.5% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.