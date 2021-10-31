Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of AGCO worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after buying an additional 382,270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $37,378,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,616.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 199,970 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.91. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.79.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

