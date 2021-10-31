CVR Energy (CVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CVI opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1,274.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of CVR Energy worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

