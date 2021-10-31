Dai Hits Market Capitalization of $6.48 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $6.48 billion and approximately $967.07 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00224916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

