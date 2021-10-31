DAOventures (DVD) Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.36 million and $7,923.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

