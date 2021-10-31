Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $76,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.