Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
DASTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $58.27 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
