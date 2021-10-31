Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $58.27 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

