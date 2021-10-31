Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.76 billion-$5.79 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82.

DASTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

