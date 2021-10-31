Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.76 billion-$5.79 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.27. 29,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,312. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

