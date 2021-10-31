Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.60 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.140 EPS.

Shares of DASTY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 29,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

