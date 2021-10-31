Databroker Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,928.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $5,928.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00223672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00096360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

