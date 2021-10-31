DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-$9.15 EPS.

Shares of DVA traded down $10.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.24. 2,082,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. DaVita has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.38.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist cut their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

