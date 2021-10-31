DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-$9.15 EPS.
Shares of DVA traded down $10.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.24. 2,082,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. DaVita has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.38.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.