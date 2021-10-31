Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,526.59

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,526.59 ($59.14) and traded as high as GBX 5,140 ($67.15). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 5,120 ($66.89), with a volume of 148,119 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,019.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,534.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.39 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total value of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total value of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,806 shares of company stock worth $134,633,382.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

