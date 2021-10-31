Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DEX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.20. 34,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $11.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 167.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

