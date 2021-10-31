Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DEX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.20. 34,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $11.14.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
