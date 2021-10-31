DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Reaches $4.39 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00003456 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $63,825.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DePay has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00069783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00073734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,916.49 or 1.00190552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.23 or 0.06955903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022907 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

