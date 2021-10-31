Dether (DTH) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Dether has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $40,046.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00225738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.