Dev Protocol Price Tops $2.70 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $96,537.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00004468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.44 or 0.00517165 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.