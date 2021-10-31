DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at Canaccord Genuity

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $623.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $547.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $627.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,091 shares of company stock worth $19,739,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

