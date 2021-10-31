Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.26. 3,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378. Diageo has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

