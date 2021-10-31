Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $211.75

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $211.75 and last traded at $211.75, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.29.

The company has a market cap of $687.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.07.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $20.00 per share. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.