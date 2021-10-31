DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DDCCF traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. 725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.