DIGG (DIGG) Market Capitalization Reaches $30.05 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. DIGG has a total market cap of $30.05 million and $215,488.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $59,645.52 or 0.98668760 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00070554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00103495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,649.87 or 1.00330210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.91 or 0.06955989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022574 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.