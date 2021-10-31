Diversified Energy’s (DEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday.
Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £980.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.27.
In other Diversified Energy news, insider Robert Hutson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.