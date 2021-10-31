Diversified Energy’s (DEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £980.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.21%.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Robert Hutson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

