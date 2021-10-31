DODO (DODO) Price Tops $1.78

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One DODO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00002944 BTC on major exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $196.59 million and approximately $201.66 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00223523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

