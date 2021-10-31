DREP [old] Hits One Day Volume of $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00222375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00096918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

