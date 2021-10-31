Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the September 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

EVF stock remained flat at $$6.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,364. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $7.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.