Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Ebara has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $28.49.

Get Ebara alerts:

EBCOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ebara in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price target on the stock.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.