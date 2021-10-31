eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 486,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,205,899 shares.The stock last traded at $75.08 and had previously closed at $72.41.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 8.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 22.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

