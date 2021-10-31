Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 308.8% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $630.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00225856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00096645 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.