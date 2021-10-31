Electrum Dark Trading 19.3% Lower This Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $9,577.30 and approximately $100.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00143615 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

