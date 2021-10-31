Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in October

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the September 30th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS EMHTF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 382,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.47.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.