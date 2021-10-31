Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in October

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the September 30th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS EMHTF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 382,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

