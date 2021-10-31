Emercoin Price Down 11.4% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $55,424.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,297,127 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

