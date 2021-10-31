Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $62.62 and last traded at $63.56. Approximately 1,194,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 482,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

