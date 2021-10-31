EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Mizuho

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.03.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 3.30.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 628,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 730.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 450,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,314,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 242,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

