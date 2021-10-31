Enterprise Financial Services Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

EFSC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

