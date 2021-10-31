Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ EGLX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,713. The company has a market capitalization of $388.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

