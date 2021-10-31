Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $960,000.00 to $2.13 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $148.69 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 483,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,207. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $565.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,235 shares of company stock worth $7,732,805. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

