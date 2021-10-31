Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Sell” at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 18.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 326,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

