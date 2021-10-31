Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

