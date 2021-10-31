Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE EQD remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Friday. 30,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,898. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

