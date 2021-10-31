Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the September 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,613,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRST opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ethema Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers.

