Evedo (EVED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Evedo has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00049303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00223672 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

