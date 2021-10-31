Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,521 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.36.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

