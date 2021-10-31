ExlService (EXLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $122.63 on Friday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.