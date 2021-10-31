ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $116.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.75.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 132,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. ExlService has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
