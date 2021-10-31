ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $116.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 132,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. ExlService has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

