Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.47. 23,963,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,859,852. The stock has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

